Video: Angels prospect blasts longest home run of season in pro baseball

Los Angeles Angels prospect Trey Cabbage sent a baseball to explore the iron-rich crust of Mars this week.

Cabbage, who plays for the Salt Lake Bees (the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate) went viral on Tuesday for an absolute cannon-blast of a home run against the Reno Aces. The 25-year-old first baseman/outfielder got hold of a 2-0 pitch and sent it into the mesophere (or at least down past the right field scoreboard).

The Bees estimated it at 486 feet, which marked the longest homer in professional baseball so far this season. Check it out.

.@treycabbage 486 ft….the longest home run in professional baseball this season!!🥬 pic.twitter.com/6eMUlu8HHF — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 19, 2023

The distance on Cabbage’s moonshot was later upgraded to 487 feet.

Cabbage was a fourth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins and signed with the Angels organization as a free agent in 2021 (following a 27-homer year). He has gone viral for other incredible feats with his bat before, including registering a hit with a 121 mph exit velocity last season.

In the @statcast era, no left-handed batter has ever recorded an exit velocity over 120 MPH. Trey Cabbage hit one 121 MPH on Sunday. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PJqmTgSfrc — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) April 11, 2022

The Angels already made headlines earlier this month by calling up the first prospect of the 2022 MLB Draft. If Cabbage can continue to rake like that, he might not be too far behind.