Video: Anthony Rizzo offers hand sanitizer to baserunner

Anthony Rizzo is taking baseball’s safe return to play seriously.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman had a bottle of hand sanitizer on him during Friday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. When Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia reached base on a single in the third inning, Rizzo offered some santizer to him and Arcia gladly accepted.

Anthony Rizzo handing out hand sanitizer at first base pic.twitter.com/gyJ23ML39O — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Major League Baseball is taking a number of precautions for the shortened season, including playing games without fans in attendance and a ban on spitting and licking fingers, among other behaviors.

The strict rules governing health and safety have already led to some unique, first-time sights in the ballpark. A player offering hand sanitizer to an opposing baserunner certainly falls into that category as well.