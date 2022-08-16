Video: Anthony Rizzo has meltdown in dugout after umpire’s call

Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call.

Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.

Disagreement after Rizzo gets plunked pic.twitter.com/hxg00m12Xb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2022

Rather than advance to first on a hit by pitch, the pitch was called a ball, and Rizzo’s at-bat went on. With a 2-2 count, he then struck out on the next pitch.

When Rizzo got back to the dugout, he took out his frustration.

This is rare out of Rizzo pic.twitter.com/EN9m33RimJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2022

Rizzo’s frustrations probably run deeper than just that call.

The Yankees first baseman entered the game batting just .067 over his previous seven days, and just .167 over the last 15 days. The Yankees have similarly been struggling and were 2-9 in their last 11 entering Monday’s game.