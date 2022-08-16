 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 15, 2022

Video: Anthony Rizzo has meltdown in dugout after umpire’s call

August 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Anthony Rizzo in the dugout

Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call.

Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.

Rather than advance to first on a hit by pitch, the pitch was called a ball, and Rizzo’s at-bat went on. With a 2-2 count, he then struck out on the next pitch.

When Rizzo got back to the dugout, he took out his frustration.

Rizzo’s frustrations probably run deeper than just that call.

The Yankees first baseman entered the game batting just .067 over his previous seven days, and just .167 over the last 15 days. The Yankees have similarly been struggling and were 2-9 in their last 11 entering Monday’s game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus