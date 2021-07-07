 Skip to main content
Video: Billy Hamilton made a ridiculous diving catch to end game

July 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Billy Hamilton catch

Billy Hamilton made a ridiculous catch to end his Chicago White Sox’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Hamilton entered the game at Target Field as a defensive replacement in the eighth. He struck out in the top of the ninth, but made this great catch in muddy conditions for the final out in the bottom of the inning. Take a look at this great grab:

Closer Liam Hendriks, who pitched two innings for the save, loved it.

Hamilton is one of the faster players in the league and known for his great catches. He’s still doing it in his first season with the White Sox.

