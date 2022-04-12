Video: Brett Phillips makes spectacular sliding catch

The Tampa Bay Rays had a position player pitch on Monday while losing to the Oakland A’s, and the result was an incredible defensive highlight.

The A’s got out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning against the Rays. The score was 9-1 in the eighth when the Rays decided to throw up the white flag.

Tampa Bay had utility man Brett Phillips pitch, and he actually faced just three batters in the eighth thanks to a double play. Phillips returned to pitch the ninth down 9-2.

Phillips walked the leadoff batter in the ninth, then got a flyout, and then he gave us a web gem. He got Seth Brown to pop up a ball down the third base line and gave chase, making a spectacular sliding catch to get Brown out.

Brett Phillips = must see tv pic.twitter.com/m2OaGuieJw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 12, 2022

You have to love the hustle from Phillips on the play, especially his perfectly-timed slide.

Sure, Phillips may have surrendered a grand slam to Sheldon Neuse a few batters later, but that was quite a defensive play.

Phillips is carrying an 18.00 ERA this season, but he’s really just there to make great plays and make people laugh. Phillips also typically plays the outfield the rest of the time, which explains his deftness in the field.