Video: Brusdar Graterol pulled funny move after fielding comebacker

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol pulled a rather unusual move after fielding a comebacker to end the 8th inning Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After nabbing a comebacker off the bat of Nick Castellanos, Graterol actually kissed the baseball before tossing it to first base to end the inning. There wasn’t much context to the move, which made Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis laugh mid-call.

Joe Davis laughing as this happens https://t.co/K23roU8Me9 pic.twitter.com/moav1FEHJG — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 11, 2023

Former Detroit Tigers reliever Al Alburquerque once did this during a 2012 playoff game, but that is pretty much the only moment that compares to this. Sometimes you’ll see guys kiss their own bats, but not the ball. Few even get the chance, after all.

Whether the Phillies appreciate the move is a fair question. After all, the Dodgers were actually losing 7-3 at this point, which makes it look even stranger.