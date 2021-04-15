Video: This close play in 9th inning helped Carlos Rodon keep his no-hitter

Carlos Rodon on Wednesday was able to throw the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history, and he got help from his defense to do it.

Rodon actually took a perfect game into the ninth inning. It wasn’t until he hit a batter with a pitch with one out in the inning that he lost the perfecto. But before that, he nearly lost both the perfect game and no-hitter.

Josh Naylor hit a weak grounder to first, and Jose Abreu made a great play to beat Naylor to the bag on it.

WHAT A PLAY BY ABREU pic.twitter.com/ZDADG73SOB — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 15, 2021

If Abreu doesn’t beat Naylor to the bag, Rodon loses both the perfect game and no-hitter. He lost the perfect game on the next batter but was able to retire the final two for the no-hitter.

The Indians had some hard hit balls in the game, but they went straight to White Sox defenders. In this case, Abreu had to use some great speed to make the play. It was all worth it.