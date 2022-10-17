 Skip to main content
Video: Cleveland players throw football with Yankees fans during delay

October 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Player holds a football

Myles Straw had some negative things to say about New York Yankees fans earlier this year, but he’s trying to make amends now.

The deciding Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was in a weather delay on Monday night. While the game was being delayed, Straw and Will Brennan started to throw around a football on the field.

The players then started to play catch with some fans.

Things were going great until security intervened and put an end to the fun and games.

The game was originally supposed to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, but the start was delayed by rain.

In April, Straw got into it with Yankees fans at the end of a 5-4 loss in the Bronx. He called Yankees fans “classless” and the “worst fan base on the planet.”

Six months later, he appears to have moved past that and is now at least playing catch with them.

Cleveland GuardiansNew York Yankees fansYankees Fans
