Yankees’ Clint Frazier dealing with foot issue

The New York Yankees have dealt with a number of injuries to key players this offseason, and apparently we can add young outfielder Clint Frazier to that list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Frazier has been dealing with a “foot issue” for several weeks. Boone indicated that it is not serious but said the team is being cautious with the 25-year-old leading up to the shortened season.

Clint Frazier has been dealing with “a little bit of a foot issue” over the last couple of months, according to Boone, but he has “been able to do everything from running and playing the outfield, so we’re just kind of slow-playing him here these first couple of days.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 8, 2020

Any injury that impacts Frazier’s mobility would be a concern, as he is not exactly known for his fielding prowess. In fact, Frazier is viewed as a player who can contribute at the plate but is a major liability in the outfield. A foot injury would not help him in that department.

Frazier showed some power last season when he had 12 home runs, 14 doubles and 38 RBI in just 69 games. The career .254 hitter has had issues with the media over defensive struggles, but he is expected to be a part of the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup. It remains to be seen if the foot issue he’s dealing with will alter the team’s plans.