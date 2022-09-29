Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball

Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Judge hit an absolute rope to left field that went just below the stands at Rogers Centre.

61 years since 61. Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

The home run ball had the potential to be worth a lot of money. But the two Blue Jays fans sitting where the ball went weren’t able to reach down far enough to catch it.

Gotta stretch a little bit more for No. 61! pic.twitter.com/M9T7GT1Hu9 — Brandon DuBreuil (@CoversBDB) September 29, 2022

Since the fans were unable to make the catch, the ball went into the Jays’ bullpen. Their bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is the person who ended up with it. Buschmann turned the ball over to the Yankees and Judge.