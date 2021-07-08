Video: DJ LeMahieu, Kendall Graveman have beef after hit by pitch

DJ LeMahieu had some words for Kendall Graveman after being hit with a pitch on Thursday, leading to a delayed response from the pitcher.

LeMahiue was hit during the ninth inning of his New York Yankees’ 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. As he made his way up the first base line, he appeared to tell Graveman “f— you.”

DJ LeMahieu had some words for Kendall Graveman pic.twitter.com/bAAiXUt4R7 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) July 8, 2021

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge grounded into a double play to end the game. There were some lingering issues though.

LeMahieu was forced out at second on the double play. Graveman stared him down as LeMahieu cleared off the field.

Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman stared at DJ LeMahieu as he jogged off the field after the final outs pic.twitter.com/7J35Xx1IIh — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 8, 2021

That led some Yankees, including manager Aaron Boone, to go onto the field to protest. Ultimately nothing happened, but there is some beef going on. It probably didn’t help that the Yankees lost the series and only got one hit in the shutout defeat.