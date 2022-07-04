 Skip to main content
Video: Dodgers troll Padres over embarrassing flub

July 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

The Padres commit a blunder

The San Diego Padres committed an embarrassing blunder early on in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, and the home stadium staff was not about to let it slide.

Will Smith hit what should have been a routine popup to the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the third. It turned into an infield single after two Padres players lost track of it. The Dodgers then trolled their opponent with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.

Those who follow LBS know we’re huge fans of Larry David’s HBO show. That was an awesome troll job.

