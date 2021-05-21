Video: Dodgers trolled Josh Reddick so hard with Ace of Base song

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans were all over Josh Reddick on Thursday night.

Reddick’s contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning he played for the team against the Dodgers on Thursday. The timing was great.

See, Reddick was part of the 2017 Houston Astros who beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Those same Astros were later found to have cheated in the postseason.

Every time Reddick came up to bat, he was booed heavily and called a cheater.

Dodger Stadium crowd chanting, "CHEATER, CHEATER, CHEATER" with Josh Reddick at the plate pic.twitter.com/lDvnB1uX6I — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) May 21, 2021

But the best part came when the Dodgers’ organist played Ace of Base’s “The Sign” for a Reddick at-bat.

Josh Reddick at the plate with "I saw the sign" playing in the background Plus some hilarious commentary from Orel Hershiser pic.twitter.com/gJUp8cjQNk — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 21, 2021

That was a fantastic reference to the Astros stealing signs and relaying them with a trash can in real-time.

When news of the scandal was first confirmed last year, Dodgers fans had the harshest reactions of all. It makes sense considering the Astros beat their team in the World Series.

