Video: Ex-Cubs P throws rosin bag at umpire in epic KBO meltdown

September 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mike Montgomery rosin bag

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery had one of the more epic meltdowns you’ll ever see in a recent KBO game.

Montgomery, a reliever on the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team, is now playing for the Samsung Lions in South Korea’s top baseball league. The KBO has a strict 12-second pitch clock, and Montgomery was warned once about breaching it during Friday’s game. He was ejected, apparently after breaking the rule again, and went completely berserk.

At one point, despite being restrained by teammates and coaches, Montgomery throws the rosin bag at the umpire and actually connects. The tirade ends with him removing his jersey and flinging it onto the field in anger.

Yes, we see some pretty good MLB meltdowns, but to see something escalate to this level is actually pretty wild. One would have to think Montgomery is facing some significant disciplinary action for that.

The 32-year-old Montgomery has a 3.84 ERA in 183 MLB appearances. He last played for the Kansas City Royals, appearing in a brief three-game stint in 2020.

