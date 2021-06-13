Video: Fan hilariously teases Alex Bregman with fake photo request

Fans who did not have an opportunity to troll the Houston Astros last season for their cheating scandal have been making up for lost time this year, and the fun continued at Fenway Park this week.

Bregman was warming up before Wednesday night’s game between the Astros and Boston Red Sox when a kid called him over and asked for a photo. The fan then hilariously said he doesn’t want a photo with a cheater and told Bregman to “go bang on a barrel, you bum.”

Bregman getting trolled by kid who doesn’t want a photo with a cheater pic.twitter.com/mRrgmu7WZi — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) June 10, 2021

To his credit, Bregman seemed to take it well. He and his teammates have obviously grown used to being heckled at opposing ballparks, and that Red Sox fan at least came up with something creative.

It’s not just fans that have been trolling the Astros, either. The Dodgers clowned Josh Reddick a few weeks ago when their organist played a hilarious song during his at-bat. We don’t see it letting up anytime soon.

