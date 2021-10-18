Video: Guillermo Heredia misplays ball in Game 2 after entering game

Guillermo Heredia entered Sunday night’s Game 2 of the NLCS between his Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a double switch, and he immediately made an impact. It just wasn’t the impact Atlanta was looking for.

The Braves made a pitching change from Tyler Matzek to Luke Jackson in the top of the sixth inning with the game tied at two. Matzek left with runners on first and second with two outs for Jackson.

When Jackson entered the game, Heredia went to center field.

Jackson hit the first batter he faced to load the bases. Then guess what happened? Chris Taylor hit a 2-out, bases loaded blooper to center in front of Heredia.

Heredia couldn’t decide if he should let the ball fall or dive for it. It short-hopped him and bounced past him, allowing two Dodgers to score to make it 4-2.

Chris Taylor dunks one in and the ball gets by Guillermo Heredia! It’s 4-2 Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/xABXKLmUqH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2021

Perhaps Heredia could have made an inning-ending catch had he dove for the ball. He was lucky Joc Pederson came to back him up and prevent a third run from scoring.

The Braves also bailed out Heredia two innings later with a rally to tie the game.

Heredia was not charged with an error on the play, though he should have been. Taylor instead got credit for a 2-run double to make it 4-2.