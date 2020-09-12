 Skip to main content
Video: Luke Voit hobbles around bases after home run due to foot issues

September 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Luke Voit

Luke Voit is still crushing the ball for the New York Yankees despite dealing with an obvious foot injury.

Voit crushed a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday to put his Yankees up 7-1 against the Baltimore Orioles. As he made his way around the bases, Voit was noticeably hobbling.

Voit did not play on Thursday due to normal “wear and tear.” But manager Aaron Boone has acknowledged that Voit is dealing with “foot stuff.”

The 29-year-old first baseman has managed to slug 15 home runs this season despite the issues. He’s batting an impressive .280/.349/.607 this season.

