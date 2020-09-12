Video: Luke Voit hobbles around bases after home run due to foot issues

Luke Voit is still crushing the ball for the New York Yankees despite dealing with an obvious foot injury.

Voit crushed a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday to put his Yankees up 7-1 against the Baltimore Orioles. As he made his way around the bases, Voit was noticeably hobbling.

Luke Voit – New York Yankees (15) 3-run. pic.twitter.com/BfejOXXsbT — MLB HR Tracker (@hr_mlb) September 12, 2020

Voit did not play on Thursday due to normal “wear and tear.” But manager Aaron Boone has acknowledged that Voit is dealing with “foot stuff.”

Getting a lot of questions about Luke Voit's HR trot. That's the "foot stuff" Aaron Boone was talking about. Also why Boone wanted to give Voit a day off yesterday before the rainout. Voit recently: "I've been dealing with it for for a little bit now, but … I'll get through." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2020

The 29-year-old first baseman has managed to slug 15 home runs this season despite the issues. He’s batting an impressive .280/.349/.607 this season.