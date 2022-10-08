Video: Max Scherzer booed off mound after awful Game 1 start

Max Scherzer had a brutal outing in Game 1 of his New York Mets’ NL Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, and the team’s fans were not shy about letting him now what they thought of his performance.

Scherzer was lifted after allowing four runs in the fifth inning to put the Mets down 7-0 to the Padres. He had allowed a 3-run home run to Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado delivered the knockout blow with a solo home run.

As Scherzer walked off the mound, he was booed.

Max Scherzer, after giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, gets booed off the Citi Field mound. #LGM pic.twitter.com/F2RgwyWLXq — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) October 8, 2022

In all, Scherzer allowed four home runs in the game. He had never previously allowed more than two home runs in a single postseason start. The seven runs he allowed were his most ever in a postseason game.