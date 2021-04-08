Video: Mets walk off with wild win after batter gets HBP in strike zone

The New York Mets had one of the most insane walk-off wins you will ever see on Thursday afternoon, and more than a few people feel they did not deserve it.

The Mets scored the winning run against the Miami Marlins after outfielder Michael Conforto was hit on the elbow by a pitch with the bases loaded. What was really wild about the play is that the pitch was in the strike zone and was actually called a strike by the home plate umpire. Had the ball not hit Conforto’s elbow pad, he would have been called out on strikes.

You can see the video below:

MICHAEL CONFORTO GETS HIT BY A PITCH AND THE METS WIN IT 3-2!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R1QdgiRQJ5 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2021

There was some question about whether Conforto intentionally stuck his elbow into the strike zone. However, that was not reviewable. Officials could have reviewed whether or not the ball hit Conforto, but there was no question that it did. They could not review the play to determine if Conforto stuck his arm in the strike zone, as the strike zone itself is a judgment call by the home plate umpire.

After some discussion from the umpiring crew, the call stood and the Mets won 3-2.

Conforto told reporters after the game that he thought the pitch was a slider and lifted his elbow out of habit.

Michael Conforto: "From my point of view, it was a slider. It felt like it was coming back to me. I turned. There may have been a little lift to my elbow just out of habit, out of reaction, and it barely skimmed the edge of my elbow guard." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2021

We haven’t seen a walk-off win that controversial since this insane play in the 2018 Little League World Series. You can understand why the Marlins were frustrated.