Video: Miguel Cabrera takes grounders at shortstop, looks slim

Though he is about to enter his age-37 season, Miguel Cabrera is looking surprisingly nimble.

The Detroit Tigers tweeted out a video Tuesday of the veteran slugger taking grounders at shortstop and appearing noticeably trimmer. Take a look:

Entering the game at shortstop, number 24, Miguel Cabrera. pic.twitter.com/ZCT9Wo1deK — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 14, 2020

Cabrera, whose official playing weight is 249 pounds, made 136 appearances for the Tigers last season, mainly as a designated hitter. It was a fairly effective year at the dish, as he hit .282 with 12 homers and 59 RBIs.

While the former AL MVP probably won’t be seeing any real time at short during the season, he actually began his minor-league career at shortstop in 2000 before eventually transitioning to third base. In recent years, Cabrera has obviously been a lot less agile, but his form in the infield isn’t looking half-bad heading into the 2020 campaign.