Video: Padres fan knocks down Rockies fan with brutal punch

A San Diego Padres fan delivered a serious knockout punch on a Colorado Rockies fan, and the video went viral on Thursday.

The video shows a man in a Padres jersey slowly walking up to a Rockies fan. Then the Padres fan delivers a huge right hand punch that drops the Rockies fan.

Someone even made a WWE version of the video. The second video shows that two other people went to tie up the Padres fan afterwards, ostensibly so he couldn’t harm anyone else.

Denver Police apparently were contacted about the matter. They say the person who got punched did not want to press charges. They say no arrests were made.