Video: Peyton Manning’s ceremonial first pitch was not impressive

July 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Peyton Manning first pitch

Peyton Manning is third all-time in NFL history for passing yards and passing touchdowns. The guy knows how to throw a football. But his baseball throwing is not quite at the same level.

Manning, who closed his pro football career as the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday. Wearing a Rockies Larry Walker jersey, Manning went into his windup and then bounced a pitch to the catcher.

Manning retired from the NFL because injuries started to cost him his arm strength. Maybe that was at play in his poor first pitch.

He’s the type of guy who probably is dying for a redo. At least he knows it could have been a lot worse.

