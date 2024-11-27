Trevor Lawrence has concerning admission about his shoulder injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is aiming to play in Week 13 after missing each of the last two games due to a sprained left shoulder. However, his injury remains concerning enough that one worrying option is still on the table.

Lawrence admitted Wednesday that he could still require surgery on the shoulder before the end of the season. Any such procedure would end his campaign.

“I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what’s the best path forward,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “[Surgery is] definitely something that I’m considering and not off the table at all. It’s something that we’re going to have to just [approach] truly day by day, week by week.

“Hopefully I’m able to get back out there this week or as soon as possible and then it’s going to be just every week kind of evaluating it, seeing where it’s at. Obviously up until this point I’ve been doing everything I can to avoid that and want to be back out there with my guys and finish the season. So that’s my goal.”

Surgery has been an option since Lawrence initially suffered the injury, though it is one he is desperately trying to avoid. He was probably hoping for a better prognosis at this point after opting for the rest and rehab route, though it is at least somewhat encouraging that he believes he has a chance to play Sunday against Houston.

Lawrence has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season, and has tallied 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games. The Jaguars are 2-9, so they have little to gain from letting Lawrence play out the rest of the season while injured.