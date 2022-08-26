Video: Reds’ Jake Fraley curses out Phillies fan

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.

The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

A video shared on Twitter by a fan who claimed to be at the game showed Fraley yelling at some fans sitting in the stands on the field level by left field. The video contains curse words and shows Fraley dropping F-bombs on the fans. One of the fans told Fraley “you’ve got the wrong guy.”

Beware of the curse words in the video:

The fan who shared the video over Twitter said that three fans from that group were ejected.

“They were throwing the most basic jeers and insults it was so weak for him to come over and say something,” Twitter user Chris Devine said.

The Phillies have one of the toughest fan bases in sports. Fraley likely can confirm that.

H/T Jomboy Media