Thursday, June 18, 2020

Video: Shohei Ohtani deadlifts nearly 500 pounds

June 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Shohei Ohtani

If his offseason training regimen is any indicator, Shohei Ohtani may be ready to break the MLB single-season home run record in 2020. Yes, even in a shortened season.

Ohtani has packed on a ton of muscle since he joined the Los Angeles Angels, and it appears he has continued to make strength a priority heading into his third MLB season. On Wednesday, Ohtani shared a video on Instagram that showed him deadlifting nearly 500 pounds.

AL West pitchers should be afraid — very afraid.

Ohtani was unable to pitch last season due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he still made a significant impact as a hitter. The 25-year-old batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI. It’s a shame that the 2020 season is going to be extremely abbreviated, because we would love to see how much Ohtani could improve upon those power numbers over a full 162 games.

