Video shows where Shohei Ohtani injured himself on swing

Shohei Ohtani put together a monster day for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, but there may have been a cost.

Ohtani pitched a brilliant 1-hit shutout in the Angels’ 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of their doubleheader. Ohtani walked three batters and struck out eight as he grabbed the win.

Then in the second game, which the Angels won 11-4, Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two home runs. But Ohtani grabbed his side after hitting his second home run.

After hitting his second home run Shohei appeared to grab his side and went up the tunnel after returning to the dugout pic.twitter.com/ol0xekHq6R — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 27, 2023

Ohtani exited the game after that and was replaced at DH by Michael Stefanic.

The Angels later said that Ohtani exited the game due to cramps.

Shohei Ohtani was removed from today’s game due to cramping. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 27, 2023

The issue with Ohtani comes a day after the Angels officially decided they would not be trading the two-way star ahead of the deadline. Instead, the Angels decided to be buyers and added two pitchers from the Chicago White Sox.

The last thing they would want is to add another player to the injury list — particularly one who serves as their pitching ace and is also the current MLB home run leader (38).