Video: Shohei Ohtani had hilariously wholesome moment with Seiya Suzuki

Shohei Ohtani was seen having some fun with his countryman this week.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar Ohtani went viral on Thursday for a hilariously wholesome moment with Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. During pregame warmups before the series finale between the two teams at Angel Stadium, Ohtani pretended to hook Suzuki with an invisible fishing rod from the other side of the field. Suzuki played along and pretended to catch the hook in his mouth.

Shohei Ohtani hooks Seiya Suzuki with his fishing rod during pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/OCkPoutENV — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) June 9, 2023

Once he was finished warming up, Suzuki then returned the favor by doing an exaggerated hooking motion of his own towards Ohtani. The two then met up and had a brief chat on the field.

Seiya Suzuki reeling in Shohei Ohtani 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kmNgyUs8Fu — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 9, 2023

On top of Ohtani and Suzuki both hailing from Japan, they are the same age (28) and have played together on the Japanese national team. There have even been rumors that the Cubs could pursue Ohtani when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

The Angels went on to win 3-1 on Thursday to complete the three-game sweep of the Cubs, so Suzuki’s efforts to actually reel Ohtani in may have suffered a blow. But this latest wholesome moment involving the AL MVP frontrunner Ohtani definitely did not go unnoticed.