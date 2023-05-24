Angels teammate shares funny picture of Shohei Ohtani

Though Shohei Ohtani often seems like immortal Greek god of both thunder and lightning, it turns out that he is just a regular dude like the rest of us.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval shared a hilarious photo of his teammate Ohtani to social media this week. It was a candid shot of Ohtani engaging in the high-society activity of … munching on a bag of Funyuns.

Have a look.

Patrick Sandoval just posted this photo of Shohei Ohtani eating Funyuns 😭 pic.twitter.com/jf7i12zX9e — MLB Life (@MLBLife) May 23, 2023

There is something oddly endearing about that picture. The MVP front-runner Ohtani is one of the top athletic specimens on the planet and has to keep himself in tip-top shape on both sides of the ball. But even he cannot resist the temptation of some good ol’ vending-machine-quality junk food.

When it comes to Funyuns, the delectable faux-onion treat, they seem to be a particular favorite in the sports world. In fact, another foreign superstar is a known fan of them.