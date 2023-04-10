Sleeper team emerges in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

Shohei Ohtani is once again expected to show a strong preference for West Coast teams when he becomes a free agent next winter, but there may be one exception to that rule.

There have been reports that one non-West Coast team is a “sleeper” to make a run at signing Ohtani after the 2023 season. Several MLB executives told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale over the weekend that the Cubs are the mystery Ohtani suitor.

“That’s the team no one talks about,” an American League executive said. “I’m telling you, that’s the team to watch out for. I could easily see him going there. We’ll see what happens, but that’s my call.”

The Texas Rangers were the only team away from the West Coast that was believed to have a shot at signing Ohtani in 2017. The Los Angles Dodgers are viewed as the favorite to sign the two-way phenom next winter, but the sweepstakes will almost certainly involve multiple teams.

The Cubs are projected to have a payroll of $160 million in 2024, which is well below what they are capable of spending. We have heard some astronomical figures thrown around for Ohtani’s next contract, and the Cubs are one of only a few teams that may have the financial means to sign him.