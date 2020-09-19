Video: Todd Frazier gets a strikeout in first career pitching appearance

The bad news is the New York Mets lost 15-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The good news is they may have found a new closer.

Todd Frazier made his first career pitching appearance during the Mets’ blowout loss, and he actually did well.

The 32-year-old, who typically plays third base, pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth inning. He even froze Adam Duvall looking with a knuckleball for a strikeout.

Todd Frazier knuckleball strikeout pic.twitter.com/kgnSu4u8YO — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2020

Frazier’s pitches ranged from 50-67 mph. He was actually the only Mets pitcher to record a clean inning in the game.

Frazier has played every infield position and both corner outfield spots during his career, and now can add pitcher to the list. He just needs to catch and play center field to make it complete.