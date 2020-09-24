Video: Trevor Bauer does Vince McMahon strut after strikeout

Trevor Bauer put together a brilliant performance for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, and he brought out the swag.

Bauer pitched eight innings during the Reds’ 6-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed just four hits, one run and struck out 12 in an impressive performance.

Bauer was oozing confidence during his outing. After he struck out Christian Yelich to end the top of the eighth, he did the strut popularized by Vince McMahon (and later copied by Conor McGregor).

This is not the first time Bauer has done this. He also did it in early August during a start against Detroit.

You know Trevor Bauer's back when he's doing the Conor McGregor strut all over the mound pic.twitter.com/zTYnQ91fjk — Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 2, 2020

Bauer asked to start on short rest and got his way. He proved the Reds’ trust in him was justified; the Reds are now in a much better spot to grab a playoff spot in the National League.