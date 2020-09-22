David Bell explains why Reds gave in to Trevor Bauer’s short rest demands

Trevor Bauer has long advocated for being allowed to pitch every fourth day. With their season on the line, the Cincinnati Reds are finally allowing him to do it.

Reds manager David Bell admitted the decision to start Bauer on short rest Wednesday is a gamble, but in a key matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, it ultimately made sense.

“Just everything that Trevor does, the way he prepares, the way he works, the way he knows himself, I couldn’t be more confident with any other pitcher than I am with Trevor going into it, even with the uncertainty,” Bell said, via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I think it’s just where we are and it’s worth giving it a shot.”

The Reds are locked in a tight battle with several teams, including the Brewers, for the final National League playoff spots. Bauer is a Cy Young candidate with a 1.80 ERA in ten starts. Giving him the ball as often as possible simply makes sense, especially when he’s long advocated for it.