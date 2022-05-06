 Skip to main content
Friday, May 6, 2022

Video: Yankees stars pound beers at Rangers playoff game

May 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

Yankees players do cheers

The New York Yankees had the day off on Thursday, so some of their players spent the free day by taking in a Rangers game. They sure seemed to have fun while they were there too.

Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and D.J. LeMahieu all attended Game 2 of the Rangers’ playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were shown on camera and did a cheers with their beer cups. Then they pounded the drinks.

Rizzo came in first, followed by LeMahieu and then Judge. The Rangers also won the game 5-2 to tie the series 1-1, so it was a happy night for everyone at MSG.

The Yankees have been playing great ball to start the season and are 18-7. Judge and Rizzo lead the team with nine home runs apiece. Sports are going quite well in New York these days.

