Video: Yankees pitcher takes out his anger on literal fan after rough outing

Tommy Kahnle went Ron Artest on a fan during Sunday’s game (albeit a very different kind of fan).

The New York Yankees reliever Kahnle got roughed up a little by the Los Angeles Angels, giving up a key eighth inning run on a hit and two walks. The forgettable outing sealed the Yankees’ fate as they went on to lose 7-3, thereby completing a three-game series sweep for the Angels.

After he left the mound, Kahnle went viral for the meltdown that he had in the dugout. Kahnle took out his frustrations on a fan (of the cooling variety) and absolutely went to town on it. After getting beaned by Kahnle’s glove and then Godzilla-stomped by the right-hander using his cleats, the fan ended up in extremely rough shape.

Here is the video.

Tommy Kahnle is furious with himself pic.twitter.com/tIiiiabRkp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2023

That sums things up pretty well for the Yankees right about now. They have lost five of six games coming out of the All-Star break, slipping to dead-last in the AL East at 50-47. The continued injury absence of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge obviously hasn’t helped their cause either.

On the bright side for Kahnle, at least that is the one kind of fan he can beat up without getting charges pressed against him. Maybe punching cooling fans is a uniquely New York thing though.