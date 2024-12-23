Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives Blue Jays a deadline on contract talks

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, and he has given the team a rather narrow window to change that.

In a recent interview with Abriendo Sports, Guerrero said he is “ready to go” on a long-term deal with the Blue Jays if the money is right. He added, however, that he will not be willing to negotiate once spring training begins, and the team is aware of this.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. says he’s been discussing a possible extension w/ Blue Jays & is “ready to go” on a long-term deal for the right offer. Also: he says he doesn’t plan to negotiate after 1st full day of spring training & Jays front office knows this https://t.co/dZsxXA6ghL — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 22, 2024

That leaves the Blue Jays roughly two months to sort something out with the star first baseman. The good news for them is that Guerrero appears eager to stay, though he has made it clear he expects a fair deal. The team might be waiting for the top free agents to come off the board, as they are still being linked to some of the big names and might want to see where their long-term payroll commitments are before sorting things out with Guerrero.

Guerrero is coming off an excellent season that saw him hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. He would be in high demand were he to hit the open market or become available in trade talks.