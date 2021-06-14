This stat puts Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s ridiculous season in context

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is already looking like a superstar in the making, and it’s becoming difficult to convey how dominant he has already become.

Guerrero Jr. hit his 21st home run of the season on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, one of eight Toronto Blue Jays home runs on the day. The performance lifted Guerrero’s slugging percentage to .688, the highest mark in the league.

Fans may be familiar with OPS, which is simply on base percentage and slugging percentage added together and is meant as a full assessment of a player’s offensive production. As of Sunday, Guerrero’s slugging percentage alone is higher than the OPS of nine teams.

To put Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s MLB-best .688 slugging percentage in context, nine MLB teams have an OPS of .688 or lower — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 13, 2021

We’re getting to the point where Guerrero isn’t going to need any advice from his Hall of Fame father anymore. He’s right up there with Fernando Tatis Jr. as one of the best young hitters in the sport, and is on his way to winning AL MVP if his current pace keeps up.