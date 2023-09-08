Dodgers make big Walker Buehler announcement

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant announcement regarding Walker Buehler’s status for the rest of the 2023 season.

Buehler, who has been working his way back after Tommy John surgery, will not return this season, the team announced Friday. Buehler will instead target a return to action for the start of 2024.

“After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers’ front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action,” Buehler said in the statement.

Buehler had just started making rehab starts with an eye on returning. Obviously, Buehler or the Dodgers did not feel great about what they saw.

Buehler underwent surgery in August of 2022, so he was way ahead of his recovery timeline by simply pitching in rehab games. The team is probably taking a cautious approach long-term for his health.