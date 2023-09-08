 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 8, 2023

Dodgers make big Walker Buehler announcement

September 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Walker Buehler smiles

Oct 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Walker Buehler during a press conference before a team workout at Dodgers Stadium. Buehler is the National League Divisional game 1 starter against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant announcement regarding Walker Buehler’s status for the rest of the 2023 season.

Buehler, who has been working his way back after Tommy John surgery, will not return this season, the team announced Friday. Buehler will instead target a return to action for the start of 2024.

“After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers’ front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action,” Buehler said in the statement.

Buehler had just started making rehab starts with an eye on returning. Obviously, Buehler or the Dodgers did not feel great about what they saw.

Buehler underwent surgery in August of 2022, so he was way ahead of his recovery timeline by simply pitching in rehab games. The team is probably taking a cautious approach long-term for his health.

Article Tags

Los Angeles DodgersWalker Buehler
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus