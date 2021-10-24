Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it.

Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”

Did what we could. I love this city and I love this team. — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) October 24, 2021

Buehler took the loss for the Dodgers on Saturday. He allowed seven hits and four earned runs in four innings. He gave up 10 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings during the postseason after going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA during the regular season.

A lot of fans will say the Dodgers’ season was a disappointment, but Buehler obviously does not feel that way. Manager Dave Roberts also said he is proud of the way his team overcame adversity, and we think we have an idea of what he was talking about.