Wander Franco showed up to his MLB debut in Rolls Royce SUV

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Wander Franco could not have asked for a much better MLB debut on Tuesday, and anyone who saw how he showed up to Tropicana Field should have seen it coming.

Franco rolled up Tropicana Field for the Rays’ game against the Boston Red Sox in a sick Rolls Royce SUV.

Wander Franco pulled up to his major league debut in a Rolls Royce #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/ZNYPRDZdyP — Lunch Break Baseball (@LunchBreakBB) June 22, 2021

As Grace Remington of CBS Tampa noted, Franco had the same ride in spring training. He actually opted to drive it 700 miles from Port Charlotte to Durham to begin his minor league season rather than flying.

Fun Wander Franco story: after spring training/alt site, he drove his Rolls Royce himself 700 miles from Port Charlotte to Durham. Looks like he got it back for his debut… (photo via Rays) #raysUp pic.twitter.com/cpfdsQ2XRt — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 22, 2021

Franco is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and he already looks the part both on and off the field. The 20-year-old blasted a game-tying three-run home run in Tampa Bay’s eventual extra-innings loss. He became the youngest Rays player to hit a home run in a game since BJ Upton in 2004. Franco got a curtain call from Rays fans after the blast. You can see the video here.

There has been a ton of hype surrounding Franco, but he obviously doesn’t mind. If he was bothered by the spotlight, we doubt he would be driving around in a Rolls Royce.