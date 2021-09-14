 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 14, 2021

Was Eduardo Rodriguez tipping pitches against Mariners?

September 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Eduardo Rodriguez

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around a bit early in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners, and that may have had something to do with the left-hander tipping his pitches.

Rodriguez gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) in the first two innings of Boston’s 5-4 loss. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted that E-Rod was not getting as many swings and misses as he normally does. The Red Sox may have felt that he was tipping his pitches, as his set position from the stretch changed between the second and third inning.

That likely was not a coincidence. Rodriguez ended up pitching six innings. He allowed just three more hits after making the change with his set position, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to use it going forward.

We know how big of an impact tipping pitches can have in the majors.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus