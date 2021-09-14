Was Eduardo Rodriguez tipping pitches against Mariners?

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around a bit early in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners, and that may have had something to do with the left-hander tipping his pitches.

Rodriguez gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) in the first two innings of Boston’s 5-4 loss. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted that E-Rod was not getting as many swings and misses as he normally does. The Red Sox may have felt that he was tipping his pitches, as his set position from the stretch changed between the second and third inning.

The Red Sox must think he was tipping. He changed his set position from the stretch between the second and third inning. Notice the glove position. https://t.co/nx6MGTIrLR pic.twitter.com/G3siOP0ykS — The Ecktionary (@ecktionary) September 14, 2021

That likely was not a coincidence. Rodriguez ended up pitching six innings. He allowed just three more hits after making the change with his set position, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to use it going forward.

We know how big of an impact tipping pitches can have in the majors.