Watch: Notoriously slow Daniel Vogelbach beats out throw to first base

Now we have officially seen it all with the New York Mets’ season.

Monday’s game between the Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers produced a sight that you just might tell your grandkids about some day — Daniel Vogelbach beating out a throw to first.

The Mets slugger Vogelbach went down swinging on a 2-2 sweeper from Brewers pitcher Colin Rea in the fourth inning … but got a chance to rev up his engines when the pitch got away from catcher William Contreras. The notoriously lead-footed Vogelbach started rumbling down the line to first base and miraculously managed to beat out the throw (with a little bit of help from Contreras missing the target).

Check it out.

Speed is the great equalizer and Dan Vogelbach is exhibit A. Watch out Usain Bolt! #Mets pic.twitter.com/uKtPE3CV3s — Let’s Talk Sports (@LTSports80) June 27, 2023

Ever since Albert Pujols retired, the 270-pound Vogelbach has taken over the unofficial title of the slowest player in Major League Baseball. He has neither stolen nor attempted to steal a base in his eight career big league seasons, and it is anyone’s guess if Vogelbach would even be able to win a foot race against Clint Eastwood (who has never played professional sports and is also 93 years old).

The former All-Star Vogelbach is hitting .218 in 2023, but you have to give him credit there as he was really moving. He gave Mets fans something to cheer about, which they very badly need given the way that the rest of this miserable season has gone.