Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about the Phillies did not age well

Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well.

The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to first pitch:

“Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie!”

Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie! #Schwarberfest — Wawa (@Wawa) November 2, 2022

People like Wawa’s sandwiches, so that tweet seemed like a good marketing ploy for their “Schwarberfest” campaign. But it turned out to look pretty silly when the Phillies got no hits in the 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros.

Let’s hope nobody waited until the Phillies got hits to eat their Wawa sandwich.