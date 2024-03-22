 Skip to main content
White Sox agree to deal with member of Rangers’ World Series team

March 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another member of the 2023 World Series champions is changing uniforms.

The Chicago White Sox announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with outfielder Robbie Grossman. The 34-year-old Grossman is getting a minor-league deal with an invite to major-league camp.

Grossman, a switch hitter, had a serviceable all-around year for the Rangers in 2023. He hit .238 with ten home runs and 49 RBIs in 115 regular season games. Grossman did struggle in the postseason with a .149 batting average but still earned five total playoff starts at left field and designated hitter as the Rangers went on to win the World Series.

The White Sox will be the seventh team of Grossman’s MLB career (he also played for Houston, Minnesota, Oakland, Detroit, and Atlanta before going to Texas). They are obviously a very different situation from what Grossman had last year with the Rangers. But he is now the second recent World Series champion the White Sox have signed this offseason.

