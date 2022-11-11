GM James Click aired ‘grievances’ prior to being let go by Astros?

The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office.

The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

Click joined the team in February 2020, right after the punishments were announced by MLB for the Astros’ cheating. Click came over from Tampa Bay as a replacement for former general manager Jeff Luhnow, who had been suspended the entire 2020 season.

Though the move between Click and the Astros has been termed a parting of ways, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Click was effectively fired. Nightengale says Click aired “grievances” during the Winter Meetings.

Houston #Astros GM James Click actually was fired. He was offered a one-year contract and raise from his $1 million salary on Monday, turned it down in pursuit of a longer contract, and was dismissed Friday after publicly airing his grievances at the GM meetings. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 11, 2022

Click received a one-year contract offer from Crane and rejected it.

The writing was on the wall about Click and the Astros parting ways. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote prior to the World Series that the relationship between Click and Crane was likely heading for a breakup.

According to Rosenthal, there was a bit of style clash between the two men, plus there were disagreements over the size of the baseball operations staff and about outside voices influencing Crane.

Crane may feel like with the talent the Astros have, he will have his choice of GM candidates. Click will likely feel that coming off his success, he shouldn’t have a problem finding a job elsewhere.