White Sox make decision on new manager

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager.

Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports.

Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of the candidates who interviewed for their managerial vacancy, but Kansas City announced over the weekend that they have hired former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro for the job.

The White Sox needed a new manager after Tony La Russa left the team because of health issues. La Russa, 78, began his second stint with Chicago prior to the 2021 season. He led the White Sox to the playoffs last year, but they finished .500 this season. It is unclear if he would have been brought back if not for the health problems.

Grifol beat out White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, according to Olney. There was talk that the White Sox could bring back a franchise legend to manage next season, but that never seemed realistic.