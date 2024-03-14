White Sox could reunite with controversial pitcher after Dylan Cease trade

Now faced with a gaping hole atop their rotation, the Chicago White Sox may be turning to a familiar (though controversial) face to help fill it.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported Thursday that the White Sox are internally discussing the possibility of bringing back free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger. The news comes after the White Sox just traded away ace righty Dylan Cease to an NL team.

The 33-year-old Clevinger is a former 200-strikeout pitcher who went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 24 starts last season for Chicago. But Clevinger comes with some baggage as he was investigated by Major League Baseball last offseason over disturbing allegations of domestic violence and child abuse made against him by the mother of his young child.

It is important to note that MLB, after a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with more than a dozen individuals and the review of thousands of electronic communications, decided not to hand down any discipline at all to Clevinger. But Clevinger also did not do himself any favors by seemingly mocking the allegations during a game last year.

From a baseball standpoint, Clevinger would offer the White Sox some upside and reliability in their rotation, especially with Cease now gone and Michael Kopech making the move to the bullpen. But a return by Clevinger, who has gone unsigned to this point of the offseason, would also stir up a new round of debate for a White Sox team lacking in good PR right now.