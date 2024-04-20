White Sox hit rock bottom with brutal feat not seen since 1901

The only thing the Chicago White Sox seem to be hitting this season is rock bottom.

On Friday, the White Sox were shut out in a 7-0 affair against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

The shutout defeat was the White Sox’s third such loss over their last six games. It’s also their seventh of the season through their first 19 contests — a dishonorable mark no other team has matched since 1901.

The White Sox were shut out tonight for the 7th time in 19 games. Complete list of teams since 1901 with 7 ShO in first 19 games: The 2024 White Sox

That’ll do it — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 20, 2024

The White Sox have plated just 38 runs in total, which ranks dead last in the majors by a wide margin. The team through Friday has scored 20 fewer runs than the 29th-placed Oakland A’s, whose dysfunction as a franchise has been well-documented.

The White Sox also lost their best hitter this season Yoan Moncada to a serious left adductor strain. The third baseman was placed on the 60-day injured list earlier this week.

Moncada led the team with his .282 batting average but had zero RBIs across 11 games played this season. The White Sox’s primary starting lineup has hit below the Mendoza line heading into the team’s 20th contest.