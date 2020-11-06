White Sox SS Tim Anderson has great answer about Tony La Russa’s age

The Chicago White Sox named Tony La Russa their manager last week, which came as a surprise given La Russa’s age and how long it’s been since he last managed.

La Russa is now 76 and last managed the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Some have questioned whether he will be able to relate to players and manage effectively in 2020.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson doesn’t think La Russa’s age will be an issue and has a great reason why.

“He doesn’t have to play,” Anderson said Thursday, via the Chicago Sun-Times’ Daryl Van Schouwen.

That’s a humorous response from Anderson, but one of the questions many are wondering is how he and La Russa will get along. So far, Anderson is saying the right things — that he wants to learn from La Russa — but time will tell. Anderson is known for his unapologetic bat flips, which rub some the wrong way. But don’t forget about all the forearm bashes from the “Bash Brothers” when La Russa managed in Oakland. He’s quite familiar with the way home runs are celebrated.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0