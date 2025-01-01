White Sox trade for pitcher who threw no-hitter

The Chicago White Sox have reeled in a name from 2021.

Chicago announced on Wednesday that they have acquired lefty pitcher Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. The White Sox are sending minor-league pitcher Aaron Combs back to Philly in return and designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster for Gilbert.

Gilbert, 31, is best known for throwing a no-hitter in his first career MLB start back in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But his big-league career hasn’t been much to write home about otherwise as Gilbert owns a 4.23 ERA over four seasons (spanning 100 total innings pitched). Gilbert had a 3.24 ERA for the Phillies last year but made just six appearances (all in relief).

The trade doesn’t really make a lot of sense on the surface for the White Sox since they just selected the 23-year-old Combs in the 2024 MLB Draft back in June. But perhaps Chicago sees some innings-eater qualities in Gilbert, especially after selling off a notable All-Star arm just a few weeks ago.