Here is why Rockies did not trade Trevor Story at deadline

There were tons of players traded ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline, making it perhaps the most exciting trade deadline ever. But for all the deals that were made and all the players who were moved, Trevor Story surprisingly remained with his team.

The Colorado Rockies declined to deal their shortstop even though he will be a free agent after the season. The Rockies entered Saturday 45-59 and well behind the Giants, Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. Story was part of trade rumors leading up to the deadline but stayed.

So what is the reason?

According to Jon Heyman, the Rockies received trade offers for Story. But none of the offers were deemed to be more valuable than the compensation pick the Rockies will receive when Story turns down a qualifying offer from them after the season.

NYY, MIL, CWS and TB made offers for Story but none were judged better than the draft pick the Rockies will get. Rental SS having OK years weren’t coveted. Baez brought a decent prospect (Crow Armstrong) but Cubs had to include starter Trevor Williams. And Baez is proven at 2B. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2021

Well, that is the logic. The Rockies think the pick they get will produce a better player than whatever they were being offered. And they upset Story in the meantime.

Though Story has been a good player it he past, he is batting just .240 this season with a career-low .741 OPS. Had he been having a better season, the Rockies probably would have received a more enticing offer.